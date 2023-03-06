A royal reunion? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles III‘s coronation in May, but they haven’t announced if they’ll attend.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the Archewell founders told The Guardian on Sunday, March 5. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

In a January ITV interview, Harry, 38, seemed unsure of if he’d attend the royal festivities. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the BetterUp CIO said at the time. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not seen the royal family in person since the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December 2022 and Harry’s memoir, Spare, in January. The last time Harry and Meghan, 41, were in the U.K. was for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022. Charles, for his part, assumed his role as the monarch when his mother died at the age of 96, but his official ceremony at Westminster Abbey is scheduled for May 6, 2023 — which is son Archie’s 4th birthday. (The California residents also share daughter Lili, 20 months.)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that he believed the duo would be invited to the festivities. “I feel that they’ll definitely be invited, but I think that the dynamic is changing. … The royals have put up with a tremendous amount of problems, so far as they’re concerned,” Fitzwilliams said to Us. “Since the beginning of December to the publication of Spare and all those interviews, and now the interview coming up, it’s been a damaging and difficult time for them.”

According to Fitzwilliams, Prince William “feels very strongly” about his brother attending their father’s upcoming coronation — despite Charles’ sons still being estranged.

“Charles is a symbol of national unity, of course, as the monarch, and the invitation comes from him,” Fitzwilliams told Us. “So far as William is concerned, I mean, it’s a terribly deep rift and I don’t see it being mended.”

An insider exclusively revealed to Us that The Firm is trying to find a way to bring William, 40, and Harry together. “The palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never,” the source said in February. “The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”