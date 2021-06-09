Too cute! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infant daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, looks like both of her parents.

“Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

The little one arrived on Friday, June 4, and the pair announced their baby news two days later. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” read a Sunday, June 6, statement on their Archewell website. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Princess Diana would have been “thrilled” with the name, her former voice coach Stewart Pearce exclusively told Us on Monday, June 7, adding, “As Diana was the personification of love and the exemplar of unconditional love, she would have been so excited by the babe and her beautiful names.”

Lili’s name is also a nod to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. The former makeup artist, 64, used to call her daughter, 39, “Flower” when she was “little,” the Suits alum previously wrote on her blog, The Tig.

The former actress and her husband, 36, announced in February that baby No. 2 was on the way. Meghan’s baby bump debut came three months after the Deal or No Deal alum, who is also the mother of son Archie, 2, opened up her previous miscarriage.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” the Los Angeles native wrote in an essay for The New York Times of her July 2020 loss. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

She and the former military pilot honored their pregnancy loss in their February announcement. “[The lighting signified] fortitude, hope [and] love,” photographer Misan Harriman explained of their photo during a Good Morning America appearance at the time. “Particularly for the many women going through this, this should give them strength to know there’s light in that dark place.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner and Travis Cronin

With reporting by Natalie Posner and Travis Cronin