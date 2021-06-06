Family of four! Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry’s second child, a daughter, on Friday, June 4.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the couple’s Archewell website announced in a statement on Sunday, June 6. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

The couple thanked everyone for their support. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The couple announced in February that the Suits alum, 39, was pregnant with baby No. 2. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the pair’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Misan Harriman photographed their maternity shoot, noting that the lighting was a tribute to their July 2020 miscarriage and signaled “fortitude, hope [and] love.”

The Nigeria native, 44, explained during a Good Morning America appearance: “They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic. Particularly for the many women going through [pregnancy loss], this should give them strength to know there’s light in that dark place. It really means a lot.”

The following month, Meghan and Harry, 36, revealed the sex of their baby-to-be during their tell-all CBS interview. “It’s a girl,” the former military pilot said in March, and the former actress added that the little one was due in summer.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” the prince went on to say. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Harriman congratulated the couple at the time, tweeting, “Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H.” He posted a new photo of Meghan’s budding belly with Archie resting his head on his mom’s shoulder.

Harry and the Los Angeles native’s baby boy arrived in May 2019. “You can tell Archie’s going to be a confident social butterfly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of his personality seven months later. “He loves being entertained and interacting with people. Some children get shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He’ll go to anyone without kicking up a fuss!”

Meghan and Harry shared their smart son’s latest vocab words in March, from “hydrated” to “drive safe.” He is “on a roll,” the Deal or No Deal alum gushed at the time.

Their update came one month after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Archie’s parents would not be returning to their roles in the royal family following their January 2020 step back. In June of that same year, the pair purchased a Montecito, California, property.