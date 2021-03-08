The sweetest shot! Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for a family photo on the grounds of their Montecito, California, home.

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day,” photographer Misan Harriman tweeted on Monday, March 8, referencing the former military pilot’s announcement that they’re expecting a daughter. “Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H.”

In the black-and-white photo, the Suits alum, 39, held her 22-month-old son, Archie, over her baby bump. Harry, 36, hugged the pregnant star from behind while the toddler rested his head on Meghan’s shoulder.

The prince gushed about how “amazing” it was to find out about their upcoming baby girl during the couple’s Sunday, March 7, tell-all CBS interview.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” Harry said. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

The announcement came one month after they debuted Meghan’s baby bump. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the pair’s rep told Us Weekly in February. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Harriman, 44, was behind the expectant star’s remote photo shoot at the time and said that the lighting was meant to represent her previous miscarriage. “Particularly for the many women going through this, this should give them strength to know there’s light in that dark place,” the Nigeria native explained during a February Good Morning America appearance. “It really means a lot.”

For now, the pair are loving life with Archie. Harry opened up on Sunday about his favorite fatherhood moments amid the coronavirus pandemic, from beach walks to bike rides.

“This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and we can go on hikes — we’ll go down to the beach, which is so close,” he said. “I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and tak[ing] him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young.”