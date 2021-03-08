Beach baby! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the sweetest video of son Archie during their Sunday, March 7, CBS interview.

“This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and we can go on hikes — we’ll go down to the beach, which is so close,” the former military pilot, 36, gushed of their Montecito, California, home.

While the prince spoke, a clip played of the 22-month-old running at the beach with a stick in one hand. The toddler ran between his dad’s legs while the pregnant Suits alum, 39, walked on the sand behind them, alongside one of their dogs.

“I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and tak[ing] him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” Harry continued. “I can see him on the back, and he’s got his arms out. And he’s like, ‘​​​​​​​​Woooo,’ chatting, chatting, chatting, going, ‘Palm tree,’ and all this sort of stuff.”

The little one also tells people to “hydrate,” the former actress chimed in, which she finds “hysterical.”

Her husband added, “Also, whenever everyone leaves the house, he’s like, ‘Drive safe.’”

The couple revealed the sex of their second child during the interview. “It’s a girl!” Harry said, explaining how “amazing” it was to find out.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” he said. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.” He noted that “two is it” for them, with Meghan revealing their baby is due in the summer.

The pair announced last month that they are expanding their family after previously suffering a miscarriage.

Meghan addressed the July 2020 pregnancy loss on Sunday. “I grieve a lot,” she said. “I mean, I’ve lost my father, [Thomas Markle]. I lost a baby. I nearly lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity. But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side.”

The CBS interview marked Meghan and Harry’s first time speaking out about their exit from the royal family, from their “biggest turning point” to their relationships with Prince Charles, Prince William and more.