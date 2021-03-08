One smart cookie! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 22-month-old son, Archie, is “on a roll” when it comes to learning new words.

“In these past couple weeks, it has been ‘hydrate,’ which is just hysterical,” the pregnant Suits alum, 39, said during her and Harry’s CBS tell-all interview on Sunday, March 7.

Her husband, 36, chimed in, “Also, whenever anyone leaves the house, he’s like, ‘Drive safe.’ Which is really sweet.”

The former military pilot added that the toddler talks when they go on father-son bike rides. “I can see him on the back, and he’s got his arms out,” the prince explained. “And he’s like, ‘Woooo,’ chatting, chatting, chatting, going, ‘Palm tree,’ and all this sort of stuff.”

Harry called those moments a “highlight” of living in Montecito, California, explaining, “This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and we can go on hikes — we’ll go down to the beach, which is so close.”

The little one also loves spending time in his backyard coop for rescued chickens, sweetly called “Archie’s Chick Inn.”

News broke that he and the former actress had moved to their new home from Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion in August 2020. They previously lived in Canada after announcing in January 2020 they were stepping back from their duties as senior royal family members.

Last month, the couple confirmed their exit, speaking about the decision for the first time on Sunday. “[Harry] saved all of us,” Meghan explained. “He ultimately called it and was like, ‘We’ve got to find a way for us, for Archie.’ And [he] made a decision that saved — certainly saved my life and saved all of us. But, you know, you need to want to be saved.”

Meghan was battling suicidal thoughts ahead of their exit and “just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she explained. “That was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out. I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing.”

She added that she “especially” felt this way during her first pregnancy. The couple are now expecting their second child together, a baby girl due in the summer.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” Harry gushed on Sunday. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Fans speculated that the pair had hinted at their baby-to-be’s sex in February during a virtual Spotify event. The Los Angeles native wore a pink sapphire ring on her right middle finger, leading many to assume Archie would have a little sister.