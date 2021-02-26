While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to make a statement regarding the gender of their unborn second child, fans have picked up on a possible clue that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

During the duo’s public appearance on Monday, February 22 for Spotify’s Stream On event, Meghan wore a stand alone pink sapphire ring on her right middle finger. The gorgeous stone is from Ecksand and retails for $1,346. The 6 carat ethically sourced rose Cut Pink Sapphire is set into a 100 percent recycled gold band with a 0.2 carat diamond pave.

Fans on baby watch were quick to assume that pink stone indicated that Archie will be getting a little sister in the coming months.

The brand behind the suspected gender reveal was thrilled that Meghan flashed her new bling in her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. On February 24 they issued a statement on their Instagram.

“Not only are we excited for the Archewell Audio podcast, we are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to re-wear one of our sustainable jewels during her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy,” says Erica Bianchini, Ecksand’s Cofounder and Creative Director. “Our commitment to sustainable practices is something Meghan connects with. That’s a cause that Harry and Meghan hold close to their hearts.”

It took virtually no time before fans were flooding the comments with their suspicions about the possible hint toward the baby’s gender.

Some thought the color choice was a hidden Easter egg. “Could this be a clue about baby Sussex????!🤔💕Praying for a safe, healthy delivery and birth for mother and baby, whether it’s a girl or boy!🕊🙏🏾🙏🏻🙏🏽🕊🤱🏽🍼🎈#westandwiththesussexes,” write once curious fan.

Others seem to be taking the ring as straight up confirmation, saying, “Wow, thanks! Now we know, it’s a girl 😍🌈💖.”

Regardless if the ring was a hint at the baby’s gender or not, we’re confident that Meghan will deliver stunning maternity looks in the months that follow.

For the Spotify event, where the couple promoted their new podcast series under the Archwell Audio umbrella, the Duchess chose to wear a springy number by Oscar de la Renta. The A-line design, which retails for $3,490, is embellished with lemon motifs.

During Meghan’s first pregnancy, she opted to forgo maternity brands in favor of high end fashion designers. And if this outfit choice is any indication, we’re expecting to see the Suits actress rocking a similar high end esthetic for her second pregnancy.