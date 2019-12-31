



Showing his stripes! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s 7-month-old son, Archie, is already a people person.

“You can tell Archie’s going to be a confident social butterfly,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He loves being entertained and interacting with people. Some children get shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He’ll go to anyone without kicking up a fuss!”

The little one was spoiled this holiday season, the insider adds. “Archie is Meghan and Harry’s world, and they can’t help [it],” the source says. “For Christmas, they bought him books, building blocks, a baby ball pit. … It’s not all about extravagant gifts for them.”

Last month, another insider told Us about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “super smart” and “strong” son, explaining, “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

The insider added at the time: “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people. [He] rarely cries. … He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby.”

Harry, 35, and the Suits alum, 38, welcomed their baby boy in May. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the former actress told members of the press a couple days after Archie’s arrival. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

The former military pilot joked at the time that they both know where their son “gets that [calm personality] from.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner

