A family affair! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana’s name isn’t just a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and late Princess Diana — but Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, as well.

The former makeup artist, 64, has called the Suits alum, 39, “Flower” since she was a “little” girl, Meghan wrote on her former blog, The Tig. (The former actress’ other nicknames over the years included Meg, MM and M&M.)

Her husband, 36, previously hinted at liking their daughter’s flower-themed name during a January 2019 royal visit. The England native asked a mother how to spell her child Lily’s name at the time.

Meghan gave birth to Lili on Friday, June 4. The Los Angeles native and Harry shared the news on their Archewell website two days later.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the couple captioned the Sunday, June 6, statement. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

The pair’s 2-year-old son Archie’s moniker is also a nod to Harry’s late mother. The princess, who died in 1997 at age 36, had an ancestor from Scotland named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll. The name means “true and bold” in Scotland, plus “truly brave” in German, while Archie’s middle name, Harrison, is of English descent and means “son of Harry.”

After the little one arrived in May 2019, Ragland was a “big help” with the newborn and the “life adjustment,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019.

“Harry has been amazing and is a real hands-on coparent,” the insider added at the time. “None of it is an act.”

The former military pilot was also a “supportive partner” to Meghan ahead of Lili’s birth, another source told Us in April, explaining, “Harry is helping out around the house. He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable.”

As for Ragland, the insider told Us at the time that the Ohio native hadn’t “been around too much” at the time.

Meghan was “feeling much better” during Lili’s pregnancy than she did during Archie’s, the source added. “Meghan does yoga every day, sometimes twice a day, it’s what keeps her healthy both physically and mentally during the pregnancy. This pregnancy has been a little easier than the last in terms of less morning sickness.”