Raising him right! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a distinct parenting style while bringing up their baby boy, Archie.

The couple welcomed their son in May 2019 and have previously spoken about their desire to have children.

“I, of course, would love to have kids,” the former military pilot said during an April 2017 appearance on The Telegraph’s “Mad World” podcast. “I’m a godfather to quite a few of my friends’ kids … Actually only five or six. I’d like to think [I’m a good godfather].”

He added, “But I think the key to that is growing up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone’s house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that. I’ve actually had a lot of practice for that.”

As for the Suits alum, she gushed about becoming a mom in 2016. “I also dream to have a family,” she told Lifestyle magazine at the time. “It’s all about balance and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things,” she noted. “It will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.”

The pair announced in October 2018 that they were expecting their first child together, five months after their Windsor Castle wedding in England.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” the actress told members of the press after Archie arrived. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

The Los Angeles native called motherhood “magic,” saying at the time: “It’s pretty amazing, and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

Eight months after becoming parents, Harry and Markle announced their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. They moved to Los Angeles with their son after spending time in Canada.

Keep scrolling to read about the pair’s parenting tactics while raising Archie, from keeping him comfortable during royal engagements to shielding him from negativity.