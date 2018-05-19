A numbers game! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wed at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, and Us Weekly is breaking down the royal nuptials by the digits.

1 Hour

The ceremony started at roughly 12:06, and Meghan and Harry were outside the chapel at 1:06.

2 Kisses

Harry and Meghan locked lips outside the chapel en route to their carriage procession and then smooched for a second time before getting into their ride. (Prince William and Duchess Kate also shared two kisses for the onlookers, but their sweet moment at their 2011 royal wedding took place on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.)

5 Touches to Meghan’s American Roots

The use of American songs “This Little Light of Mine” and “Stand By Me” are two examples of the traditionally British ceremony honoring the bride’s roots. Three other examples were the U.S. bishop’s reference to Martin Luther King, Meghan’s American bridesmaids and her former Suits costars — Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer and Patrick J. Adams — all scoring invites.

10 Pageboys and Bridesmaids

The wedding party was made up of William and Kate’s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Harry’s goddaughters Miss Florence van Cutsem and Miss Zalie Warren, Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer, Meghan’s goddaughters Miss Remi Litt and Miss Rylan Litt and Meghan’s best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney’s three children: Miss Ivy Mulroney and twins Brian and John Mulroney.

20 Choirs Members

The Kingdom Choir, who performed “Stand By Me” at the ceremony,was made up of 20 singers.

200 Lemons

The palace revealed on May 18 that 200 Amalfi lemons were used to make the couple’s lemon elderflower wedding cake. 200 is also the number of people who scored invites to Prince Charles‘ second reception for the pair.

600 Guests

The duo invited roughly 600 people to their nuptials, including Sir Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Pippa Middleton, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Idris Elba.

1,200 Do-Gooders

Harry and Meghan invited 1,200 “young people who have shown strong leadership” and “who have served their communities” to be inside the groups of Windsor Castle, according to the palace.

100,000 Spectators

Roughly 100,000 well-wishers lined the streets of Windsor to congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

$42.8 Million

CNBC estimates that Harry and Meghan’s nuptials cost $42.8 million, with 94 percent of the budget going toward security.