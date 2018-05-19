Delicious and beautiful! Kensington Palace released a photo of the official royal wedding cake following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Saturday, May 19, nuptials!

The cake, designed by Claire Ptak, was served at the lunch reception at St George’s Hall – the largest room at Windsor Castle – hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. The dessert features elderflower syrup made at the Queen’s home in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a sponge cake created for the newlyweds.

The cake is filled with elderflower buttercream and Amalfi lemon curd, and topped with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, including peonies and roses.

The 600 guests invited to St George’s Chapel for the wedding were invited to the luncheon, which included the cast of Suits, Priyanka Chopra, Amal and George Clooney and Victoria and David Beckham. During the luncheon, Prince Charles, who escorted his 36-year-old daughter-in-law down the aisle, as well as Harry, 33, and Meghan, gave speeches.

In the evening, 200 guests from the wedding will attend a second reception at the Frogmore House in Windsor and hosted by Prince Charles.