Sealed with a smooch! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan paved their own path during their royal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. The couple’s ceremony included many moments that strayed from tradition, one being their first official kiss.

While Prince William and Duchess Kate locked lips for the first time as a married couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2011, the newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their own intimate moment outside of the chapel while en route to their carriage procession. Head over heels for one another, Duchess Meghan (nee Meghan Markle) and Prince Harry kissed yet again before boarding their coach.

Prince Harry’s parents, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, were the first regal couple to embrace on the balcony after their wedding in 1981. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson then followed suit in 1986.

The newlyweds’s unconventional kiss marks one of many ways they broke tradition during their ceremony, which was very Americanized — a gospel choir performed “Stand By Me” moments before Meghan and Harry said “I do.” The royals also exchanged wedding bands, an act that Prince William opted out of on his special day.

However, Meghan did follow in Diana and Kate’s footsteps by omitting the word “obey” from her wedding vows.

The joyous festivities will continue during a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. On Saturday evening, 200 of those closest to the couple have been invited to an intimate evening reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

