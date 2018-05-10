She woke up a commoner and was a royal by noon! In honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming vows, Us’ #TBT podcast relives all the details of Duchess Kate and Prince William’s April 29, 2011, celebration, from her spectacular entrance at Westminster Abbey to their romantic nuptials and the lavish parties that followed. (Listen to the full podcast above!)

6:30 a.m.

Wakey, wakey! At the Goring hotel, which was completely rented out for Kate’s guests, hairstylist James Pyrce arrives and gets to work. “The styling took two hours,” Pryce tells Us. Her last meal as a commoner? “We delivered eggs, toast, fruit and cereal,” a hotel source tells Us.

11:01 a.m.

The guessing is over! A beaming Kate emerges from a Rolls-Royce at Westminster Abbey, revealing her stunning lace and ivory silk Alexander McQueen gown, which had its own room at the hotel.

12:09 p.m.

Just married! Crowds cheer as the pair ride to Buckingham Palace in a 1901 State Landau carriage — the same one Princess Diana and Prince Charles used at their 1981 vows. “Are you happy?” Kate asks. “Yes,” says William, who then reminds her to wave.

2 p.m.

Inside the palace reception, 650 guests enjoy the Pol Roger NV Brut Reserve champagne and nibble on 10,000 canapés including quail eggs with celery salt and Scottish smoked salmon.

9:30 p.m.

A brotherly toast: Harry tells the crowd he knew William was serious about Kate when the prince started getting romantic — and imitated him calling her baby!

2:50 a.m.

Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace, marking the end of the day’s festivities.

For a full timeline events from Will and Kate’s wedding and more details on Harry and Meghan’s vows, listen to the full podcast above!

