



Unbreakable bond! Duchess Meghan has a lot of titles, but being a mom comes first. The Suits alum, 38, recently traveled to Rome to celebrate her close friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding. But, according to a source, the royal didn’t like having to leave baby Archie at home.

“Even though [Meghan] has an amazing nanny, she hates leaving him at home for more than a couple of days,” the insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

That’s why the 4-month-old is accompanying the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry on their humanitarian trip to Africa this month — which spans 10 days, four countries and 35 engagements.

The new parents are taking the trip “very seriously … to make sure that Archie remains safe and happy throughout,” another source adds. “It’s likely that Archie will only be present on certain safer parts of the trip, such as South Africa, leaving Harry and Meghan to travel by themselves to engagements in other countries.”

With reporting by Brody Brown and Natalie Posner

