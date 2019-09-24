



A job fit for a princess. Duchess Meghan did a reading at her friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding to Michael Hess, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 38-year-old former actress attended the Rome nuptials with her husband, Prince Harry. According to a source, the duke and duchess, who did not bring baby Archie, 4 months, along for the trip, were guests at a private 10-person dinner with Nonoo and pals on Thursday, September 19.

“Meghan and Harry were holding hands and were adorable at this dinner,” the source says. “It was a wonderful weekend for Meghan because many of her best friends from across the world were there.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left on Saturday, September 21, one day after the ceremony, a second source tells Us that Meghan “wouldn’t have missed her pal’s big day for the world.”

“Misha appreciated Meghan and Harry being at the wedding because she knows how busy their schedules are and that it’s not always easy for them to get away,” the source explains.

Other celebrity guests at Nonoo and Hess’ wedding included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, James Corden, Diplo and Gayle King.

The Suits alum has been friends with the designer for five years after meeting at Art Basel.

“In the past, Meghan’s so-called friends and family have sold stories on her to make a quick buck, so now she has only a handful of people she can trust,” the second source explains. “Misha is one of them. [They] share the same dry sense of humor.”

Days after returning from their Italian getaway, Meghan and Harry, 35, headed to Cape Town, South Africa, for their first royal tour as family. The couple and their son will spend 10 days visiting four countries while attending 35 different engagements.

After arriving on Monday, September 24, Harry revealed that Archie missed their engagement because he was “sleeping.”

Us confirmed in June that Harry and Meghan were headed to Africa. The palace detailed their trip plans in a statement earlier this month.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Southern Africa between Monday 23rd September and Wednesday 2nd October,” the statement read. “At the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Their Royal Highnesses will together visit South Africa. The Duke of Sussex will also visit Angola and Malawi … and will undertake a short working visit to Botswana. This will be Their Royal Highness’ first official tour as a family.”

