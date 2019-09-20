With guests like Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump and Katy Perry in attendance, Misha Nonoo’s wedding may be the most fashionable ceremony of the decade.

On Friday, September 20, the designer wed Michael Hess in Rome at Villa Aurelia, and the stars showed up in style.

Seeing as Friday’s bride and groom attended the royal wedding back in 2018 at Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed their support in standout looks.

While Prince Harry kept it simple and sharp in a classic black tuxedo, the new mom stunned in a $13,500 black Valentino ball gown. The sheer number featured silver embellishments and puffy sleeves. She wore her hair in that classic flawlessly messy Markle style, sweeping it up to show off her gold feather earrings.

Nonoo and Markle have been friends for quite some time, and even worked together on the duchess’ capsule collection for Smart Works this year. “She is the most generous, the most genuine person,” Nonoo told the New York Times in 2017, continuing to say that she is “such a sister in the sense that, you know, if you’re her friend, she’ll do anything for you.”

The royals weren’t alone. Other fashionable attendees included the first daughter, who looked like a modern day goddess in a blush chiffon dress with a dramatic cape. She elevated the look even more with soft makeup and a metal belt cinched at the waist.

As if that wasn’t enough, Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom walked hand-in-hand looking cool, dapper and seriously trendy. He put his own spin on the classic tux, opting for loafers without socks and trousers cut a little short to show them off. She also went a bit bolder, wearing a tulle pink dress with rows of flowers embroidered on the sheer skirt. She topped off the look with white accessories, which included cat-eye shades and kitten heels.

