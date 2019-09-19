



Rubbing elbows with the royals! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are set to attend close pal Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess’ wedding in Rome this weekend — and they won’t be the only famous faces at the ceremony.

Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and Ellie Goulding will also be on hand to celebrate the fashion designer’s nuptials to the oil tycoon, a source tells Us Weekly. One celebration is said to be taking place at Cinecitta, a legendary Italian film studio.

Nonoo — who is one of the 38-year-old former actress’ best friends — made her first public appearance with Hess at Meghan and Harry’s wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The Bahrain-born fashion expert is rumored to be the person who first introduced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and set them up on a blind date.

Earlier this month, Nonoo spoke out about her normally private friendship with Meghan. When asked about the criticism the Suits alum has faced on the daily since tying the knot with Harry, Nonoo came to her BFF’s defense.

“I think it’s unjust, and I think that people should really focus on the good work they do,” Nonoo told the Today show on September 13.

She then opened up about Meghan’s decision to get back to work after giving birth to son Archie in May.

“A good example of that is this is her first official engagement after having had her baby,” she said of the duchess’ Smart Works capsule collection, which she launched the day prior to Nonoo’s interview. “It’s all about empowering women, all about what she has essentially always sought to do.”

Nonoo added: “She’s the consummate professional, and she’s been extremely hands on in the project, and it’s something that she’s really passionate about.”

Meghan and Nonoo met in Miami nearly a decade ago, according to a September New York Times profile on the stylist. “She is the most generous, the most genuine person,” Nonoo told the Times, referring to Meghan as “a sister in the sense that, you know, if you’re her friend, she’ll do anything for you.”

