



Duchess Meghan has her priorities straight! The new mom left a royal engagement quickly to be with her son, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor

“I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time,” the Suits alum, 38, was overheard telling a group of women while leaving the launch of her Smart Set capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works charity on Thursday, September 12.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her 4-month-old in May. Earlier this month, the former actress announced that she would end her maternity leave and resume her royal duties with this launch. “For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” she wrote of the collection in the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

The Los Angeles native, who worked with Misha Nonoo, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Jigsaw to create the line, wanted “more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.”

Later this month, Meghan, Prince Harry and their son will embark on their first royal visit as a family. The Duke of Sussex, 34, gushed about their plans for South Africa on Instagram in August, writing, “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

According to a Kensington Palace statement, Meghan and Archie will stay in Cape Town while the former military pilot travels throughout South Africa without them.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!