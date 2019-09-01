



Royally ready! Prince Harry shared his excitement for his upcoming trip to Africa with wife Duchess Meghan and son Archie in a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, August 31.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” the former military pilot, 34, captioned a collage of inspiring photos. “Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

Harry went on to explain that for the month of September, the Sussex Royal Instagram account will “celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond.”

The message continued: “These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the couple and their now 3-month-old baby boy will be taking a two-week royal tour to Africa in October. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will be expanding Harry’s Sentebale charity during the trip.”

Harry founded Sentebale in 2006. The foundation focuses on supporting “the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana,” according to the mission statement on its website.

The prince wed the Suits alum, 38, in May 2018, and one year later welcomed their first child together. The doting parents have since shared a few intimate photos and details of their newborn, including a sweet snap of Archie on his christening day in July.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” a message alongside pictures from the special day read. “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

