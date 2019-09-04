



Duchess Meghan will resume her royal duties, ultimately ending her maternity leave, with a special project beginning on Thursday, September 12.

Meghan’s first official post-baby engagement involves the launch of her capsule workwear collection, which benefits Smart Works. The nonprofit organization helps provide women in need with professional attire.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” she wrote in September 2019’s issue of British Vogue. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

The former Suits star, 38, teamed up with her designer pal Misha Nonoo, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Jigsaw to create the fashion line. In British Vogue, she noted that she aimed to cultivate “more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.”

Though Meghan made a major post-pregnancy appearance at the London premiere for Disney’s The Lion King back in July, this marks her first work-related engagement since welcoming her now 3-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with her husband, Prince Harry, on May 6.

Shortly after their newborn arrived, Meghan spoke with the press about becoming a mother. “He has the sweetest temperament,” she said on May 8. “He’s really calm. He’s really calm. He’s been a dream, so it’s been a really special couple of days.”

Harry, for his part, gave an update to reporters on the day of Archie’s birth. “Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning — a very healthy boy,” the 34-year-old said.

“Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine,” the Duke of Sussex continued. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on August 7 that Meghan “wants to change the perception” of post-baby bodies, where many women feel pressured “to be skinny.” The insider noted that “she’s happy to be a realistic example to new mothers.”

