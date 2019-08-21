Meghan Markle just gave her Instagram followers an extra-special sneak peek of her work wear clothing line for Smart Works, which was first announced in the British Vogue September issue that the royal guest-edited.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the photoshoot for the capsule collection, which happened in London on Wednesday, August 21. She posted a series of behind-the-scenes videos to the royal couple’s joint Instagram account, offering us our first-ever view of what’s to come. From what we can see, there will be sophisticated black dresses and stylish button-ups.

She teamed up with brands Mark & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo to create the collection of essentials to help women entering the workforce dress and prepare for job interviews.

“Meghan surprised everyone at Smart Works when she showed up for the shoot,” a source told BAZAAR.com. The new mom’s excitement in the Instagram clips is apparent. In the quick clips, you can see her jumping up and down with excitement, hugging all of the women as they arrived on set for the shoot. Each of the videos are set to the feel-good song “Lovely Day,” which couldn’t have been more appropriate.

The duchess attended the event looking casual and chic as ever in black jeans, nude pumps and a blue and white-striped button-up from With Nothing Underneath.

“The collection [will] sell on a one-for-one basis,” said royal expert Omid Scobie in an interview with British Vogue back in July. “For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

Markle and Prince Harry have always been very big into giving back. Just last week, the couple shared an Instagram post on World Elephant Day recounting their experience working with Elephants Without Borders in Botswana. And this isn’t Markle’s first time making an impact with Smart Works, either. She’s attended events for the organization before as a surprise, helping style women for their work interviews.

Scroll through for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek from the photoshoot!