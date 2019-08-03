Name a Leo more popular than Meghan Markle — we’ll wait!

The royal was born on August 4, 1981, which makes her a Leo like her fellow celebs Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne and more — and it also means that we’re just one day away from her 38th birthday on Sunday, August 4.

Meghan Markle’s Style Evolution: From Actress to Royalty (of Both the Literal and Fashion Kind)

If you’re new to the world of astrology, let us give you the Leo fast facts you ought to know to truly understand the actress inside and out. Markle’s element is fire, her planet is the sun and her colors are gold and yellow. Ironically, Leo’s even love all things royal and fancy. Sound about right?

The animal that represents Leo’s is a lion, which also makes total sense when you think about it. Lions are basically the kings and queens of the animal kingdom, a.k.a. celebrities in their own right. That also explains a Leo’s self-confidence and charisma — and yes, we are totally comparing Markle to a lioness.

Duchess Meghan Markle Is Launching Her Own Clothing Line for a Good Cause, Because Of Course

This brief astrology lesson leads us into the most important sentiment: Markle isn’t afraid to embrace her sign through her makeup looks, fashion and of course, that amazing mane of hair. She’s no secret to bold colors and interesting fashion combinations and she wore a diamond tiara at her royal wedding, for goodness sake!

Scroll through for 11 times birthday girl (well, almost) Markle proved she was the epitome of the Leo astrological sign with her sense of style.