Arriving in style! Duchess Meghan made the most of her post-pregnancy red carpet appearance on Sunday, July 14.

Meghan, 37, hit the European premiere of Disney’s The Lion King with her husband, Prince Harry. The former Suits actress wore a black tea length dress with mesh sleeves. Harry, 34, meanwhile, donned a classic black tuxedo with matching bow tie.

The new parents parted with their 2-month-old son, Archie, to attend the star-studded London premiere in Leicester Square. The event was also attended by some of the film’s cast, including Beyoncé.

In video posted to royal commentator Omid Scobie, the duo held hands and laughed together as they entered the screening.

After meeting fans (and shaking many hands!) Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan head inside to meet @Beyonce and @S_C_ ahead of the #TheLionKing screening! pic.twitter.com/CRzAE95OuW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 14, 2019

The 37-year-old “Formation” singer, who voices an adult version of Nala in the flick, and her husband, Jay-Z, are big fans of the royal newbie. When The Carters accepted their BRIT Award win for Best International Group in February 2019, they shared a video message in their absence from the event, recreating a shot from their “Apes–t” music video. This time around, instead of the Louvre as a backdrop, they stood in front of a stunning painting of Meghan in full regalia.

While the couple never references Meghan by name, they turn around after wrapping their acceptance speech to look at the piece, which was painted by Tim O’Brien.

Before Beyoncé joined the royal couple, along with The Lion King cast in London, the Disney picture held its first premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 9. The Grammy winner attended the event with her 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in matching outfits. The U.S. event was also attended by many of the film’s stars, including Donald Glover (adult Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and Billy Eichner (Timon).

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, is a remake of Disney’s 1994 animated feature. The reimagined version hits theaters nationwide on Thursday, July 18.