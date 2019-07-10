



The Lion King premiere on Tuesday, July 9, was brought out a lot of great fashion. But no one brought it quite like Beyoncé — no surprise there.

The performer who is voicing the role of Nala stole the show in a custom-made Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress that was covered in crystal chandelier embroidery, including a dégradé crystal embroidered skirt. She accessorized the look with heeled sandals and a bejeweled box bag with a small sparkly-studded handle, both of which were also made by McQueen.

Styled by long-time hairstylist Neal Farinah, the “If I Were a Boy” singer wore her long locks in cornrows, with the ends tied in a low pony. As for her sultry makeup, go-to makeup pro Sir John created a neutral and sexy smoky eye with glossy nude lips.

She wasn’t the only celeb who wowed on the carpet. Her daughter Blue Ivy also wore a custom outfit from the same designer that had her twinning with her famous mom! And fellow Destiny’s Child members also stunned on Tuesday night’s red carpet. While Michelle Williams wore a sheer silver dress from Atelier Zuhra, Kelly Rowland went bold with a bold zebra print minidress — a very apt choice for the film they were celebrating.

The superstar also debuted a new single for the movie earlier today. Called “Spirit,” it’s the first song she’s released from The Lion King: The Gift, the album she executive produced as a “musical ode to the classic story,” according to a press release.

“This is sonic cinema,” Beyoncé said in the press release. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

