Celebrity Style

Beyonce Was a Chic Disco Ball of Bling at the ‘Lion King’ Premiere

By


Beyonce The Lion King World Premiere July 9, 2019
Beyoncé attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Lion King premiere on Tuesday, July 9, was brought out a lot of great fashion. But no one brought it quite like Beyoncé — no surprise there.

The performer who is voicing the role of Nala stole the show in a custom-made Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress that was covered in crystal chandelier embroidery, including a dégradé crystal embroidered skirt. She accessorized the look with heeled sandals and a bejeweled box bag with a small sparkly-studded handle, both of which were also made by McQueen.

See Beyonce’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Styled by long-time hairstylist Neal Farinah, the “If I Were a Boy” singer wore her long locks in cornrows, with the ends tied in a low pony. As for her sultry makeup, go-to makeup pro Sir John created a neutral and sexy smoky eye with glossy nude lips.

Beyonce The Lion King World Premiere July 9, 2019
Beyoncé at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King.” Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.com

She wasn’t the only celeb who wowed on the carpet. Her daughter Blue Ivy also wore a custom outfit from the same designer that had her twinning with her famous mom!  And fellow Destiny’s Child members also stunned on Tuesday night’s red carpet. While Michelle Williams wore a sheer silver dress from Atelier Zuhra, Kelly Rowland went bold with a bold zebra print minidress — a very apt choice for the film they were celebrating.

Glossier Has 2 New Gloss Shades — and Michelle Obama Already Wore 1

The superstar also debuted a new single for the movie earlier today. Called “Spirit,” it’s the first song she’s released from The Lion King: The Gift, the album she executive produced as a “musical ode to the classic story,” according to a press release.

“This is sonic cinema,” Beyoncé said in the press release. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!