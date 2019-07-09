



Glossier added two new shades to the lip gloss line and can already count Michelle Obama as a fan of one of them.

Joining the existing shade Clear is Red and Holographic. The first adds a rosy tint to the lips while Holographic delivers super sparkly shine. The products may have just dropped today, July 9, but the former first lady was spotted wearing the lip gloss in Red over the weekend.

When speaking at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 6, Obama paired her Sergio Hudson sequin jumpsuit and curly ombré locks with a pop of lip gloss, proving that this makeup addition can be worn in a sophisticated and elegant manner.

“I wanted Michelle Obama to look fresh, polished and glowing,” makeup artist Carl Ray told Into the Gloss when breaking down the author’s look. “Given Essence Fest is in New Orleans in July, I wanted to keep in mind the summer heat and humidity, so I made sure to keep her makeup sheer and radiant. Coming off the Becoming book tour, her looks have been glamorous and unique—the Essence festival was yet another opportunity to really showcase everything about women empowerment.”

Underneath the gloss, he applied Make Up For Ever Artist Nude Creme Liquid Lipstick “for longevity.” Other products he used include MAC’s Extra Dimension Highlighter, Anastasia Beverly Hills Defining Brow Pencil, Too Faced’s Eyeshadow in Just Peachy Velvet Matte with Glossier Lidstar shimmer in Cub over top, Stila All Day Liquid Liner and Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara with Lily lashes.

Ray has been the former FLOTUS’ makeup artist for quite some time now and loves every second of it. After concluding the book tour in May he told Stylish, “It is such an amazing feeling to conclude something so special and so epic,” he said. “It was an experience of a lifetime to see how Michelle Obama has and continues to touch so many lives around the world. She brings a positive energy and light everywhere she goes.”

