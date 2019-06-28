Stars, they’re really just like Us! While they do have some amazing perks that come along with all of their fame and glory — like personal stylists and glam squads — they also love a good bargain. (Who doesn’t?!) Especially one at their local drugstore.

And there’s nothing like a good beauty find. If you’re like Us, you probably love spending hours in Sephora and Ulta, picking out a highlighter from Fenty Beauty that perfectly emulates Rihanna’s glow or lip shades from Charlotte Tilbury. But you also probably enjoy getting lost in those never ending aisles at your closest CVS, Walgreens or Vons, where you’re always trying to find hidden treasures.

Neutrogena is a fan fave amongst female celebrities. Sarah Jessica Parker, for instance, swears by the brand’s body oil that’s just under $20. Jennifer Lopez’s makeup artist, Scott Barnes, uses a Neutrogena sunscreen spray (also under 20 bucks!) on the singer. And let’s face it, we all hope to look just as radiant as J.Lo by the time we hit her age.

Even Olivia Culpo loves affordable products. While she can’t live without makeup removing wipes by Neutrogena, the former Miss Universe also swears by the Almay Makeup Eraser Sticks whenever she’s perfecting her cat eye with eyeliner. “They’re amazing,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 27, told Us in May.

Avène is also cult-favorite. Kendall Jenner uses the French brand’s $16 cold cream lip cream religiously. “I always need a good Chapstick, you know you get dry in the air,” the reality star, 23, told Allure for her March cover story.

Other faves: L’Oreal Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Colored Ink, Dove bar soap and Cetaphil moisturizing face lotion.

So you see? Looking great can totally be affordable too. Scroll down to see the drugstore approved products that Hollywood’s biggest stars can’t live without.

