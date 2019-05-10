The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has arrived, not only featuring cover stars Tyra Banks, Alex Morgan and Camille Kostek, but models like Olivia Culpo, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Sanders, Kelsey Merritt and Danielle Herrington. Lucky for Us, that second set of ladies stopped by the Us Weekly studios to spill about their beauty routines and what it’s like to be a part of one of S.I.’s most diverse issues ever. What’s the one drugstore product they all can’t live without? Watch the video above to find out!

Just because these ladies are the ultimate jet setters doesn’t mean they don’t love a good bargain every now and again. Culpo shared that she can’t live without Neutrogena’s iconic makeup remover wipes and her fellow models agreed.

Tyra Banks, 45, Comes Out of Modeling Retirement to Star on 2019 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ Cover

Other faves? Maybelline mascara, L’Oréal Elnett Hairspray, Dove bar soap (which Sanders says she also uses to shave her legs!) and Almay Makeup Eraser Sticks. The former Miss Universe swears by the last one for perfecting her go-to cat eye.

When it comes to beauty hacks, Merritt shares that she never travels anywhere without a jar of coconut oil because the multi-purpose balm can act as a makeup remover, moisturizer and more in a pinch.

On a more serious note, the 2019 Swimsuit Issue features a lot of firsts — from the first openly gay model to the first woman wearing a burkini and hijab — for S.I., and that isn’t lost on any of the anyone.

“It’s such a great thing to be part of an issues that really represents any woman,” Palvin says. “That’s what’s going to be motivation [for women everywhere]:

I can be the next girl on the cover.’”

