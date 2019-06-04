Jennifer Lopez appears to be a fraction of her age, and she just revealed the secret to staying so young.

“Be happy, be happy,” the 49-year-old told Extra as she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez attended the CFDA’s Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, June 3.

Lopez has many reasons to be happy, especially as the honoree of this year’s Fashion Icon Award. “It feels amazing, you know, being a little girl from the Bronx amongst all these amazing artists just for doing what I love to do anyway, dressing up,” she said of the honor on Monday. “It’s a dream.”

Plus, the “Dinero” singer is getting ready to walk down the aisle with Rodriguez, 43, following the former New York Yankees star’s proposal in March. Later, she revealed on Today that she “always planned to get married again,” following her marriages to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003) and Marc Anthony (2004–2014).

“I want to spend my life with somebody,” Lopez said at the time. “I want to grow old with somebody. I think that’s the goal, right? To find a partner to kind of walk through this crazy thing with, right?”

Of her athlete beau, she said: “He allows me to be who I am and I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and to be his best self. We just help each other be better people, in a way, you know? We love our families. We’re very similar, as well. We grew up the same. We kind of both got in the public eye very young. We both had kind of our hard moments in the public eye, but at the same time, we keep coming back.”

Even without wedding planning, Lopez has plenty to keep her busy. She and Anthony, 50, are raising 11-year-old twins Emme and Max. On the professional front, she just wrapped filming on the upcoming movie Hustlers, and she’s kicking off her international “It’s My Party” tour on Friday, June 7.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!