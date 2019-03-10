Nothing but the best for his lady! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez couldn’t help but show off the Second Act star’s enormous engagement ring as they announced their happy news on Saturday, March 9, and Us Weekly has details on the sparkler.

“A-Rod went with a very classic emerald-cut diamond which accentuates Jennifer’s fingers with its elongated shape. The diamond looks to be around 15 carats and is colorless with the highest clarity,” Brandon Hill of Steve Quick Jeweler in Chicago tells Us. “It’s set in a simple but elegant solitaire mounting which will look beautiful with a wedding band next to it in the future.”

The jewelry expert notes that Lopez’s new bling is “estimated at around $1.4 million.”

Rodriguez and Lopez shared news of their engagement on Saturday evening. “She said yes,” the former MLB player, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram picture of their hands, with the 49-year-old’s ring on full display. Lopez, for her part, shared the same photo alongside eight heart emojis.

The two are currently enjoying a romantic tropical beach getaway, and haven’t shied away from documenting some of their favorite moments during the vacation. “Heading into the weekend like,” Rodriguez wrote alongside an Instagram video the day before their engagement news, which showed the “Jenny From the Block” songstress shaking her hips.

Lopez, meanwhile, showed off her famous curves in a cheeky green bikini as she posed on the beach for a selfie with the former New York Yankee.“#beachbums,” she captioned the photo.

The couple started dating in February 2017 and recently celebrated their second anniversary, which the World of Dance alum used as an opportunity to gush over her love.

“Two years of laughter … Two years of fun,” Lopez wrote alongside series of Instagram pics last month. “Two years of adventures … Of excitement of growing and learning … Of true friendship … And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years.”

Earlier that month, Lopez opened up to Us Weekly about the simple reason her relationship with the athlete works.

“We just support each other,” she said. “It’s just how we do it.”

Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez is mom of twins Max and Emme, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

