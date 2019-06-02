Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just proved they are the coolest parents around! The former MLB star and the “Medicine” songstress danced the night away with their daughters at the Ariana Grande concert on Friday, May 31.

“20,000 teenagers + Jen and I in [the] building,” Rodriguez, 43, captioned an Instagram Story of himself that showed his girls Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, jamming out to “Thank U, Next” at Grande’s Sweetener show in Miami.

Lopez, 49, meanwhile, had no shortage of fun of her own, with her fiancé documenting her grooving to the 25-year-old pop star’s hit tune “7 Rings.” Rodriguez wrote alongside the clip: “On fire [at] @ArianaGrande concert.”

Following the show, Rodriguez and his children headed backstage with Lopez and her daughter, Emme, 11, for a private meet and greet with Grande. “Thank you @arianagrande for the most incredible show & for being so kind to all the kids!!!” the MLB Tonight correspondent gushed alongside an Instagram Story of the girls and their friends each getting a hug from the “God Is a Woman” singer.

Lopez and Rodriguez — who got engaged in March — have seemingly got the blended family thing down pat. Two days prior to their attendance at Grande’s show, the future spouses reunited with Lopez’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, to support the former couple’s son, Max, 11, at a school concert. (Anthony and Lopez welcomed twins Emme and Max in 2008.)

“Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,” Rodriguez captioned a video of himself sitting in-between Lopez and Anthony, 50, who were singing along to the songs.

Shortly after Rodriguez, who shares his aforementioned daughters with ex Cynthia Scurtis, popped the question to his bride-to-be, an insider told Us Weekly that their kids played a big part in their decision to wed.

“Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” the source told Us. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

Scroll down to see all the photos from Lopez and Rodriguez’s epic family outing at Grande’s concert!