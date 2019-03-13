Surprise! Jennifer Lopez “didn’t know” Alex Rodriguez was planning on proposing to her on vacation at idyllic Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas on March 9, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it,” said the insider.

But after two years together, “Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” says the source. (Lopez, 49 shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez, 43, is dad to Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, with Cynthia Scurtis.) “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

