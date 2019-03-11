As the world congratulated Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on their engagement, Jose Canseco was singing a different tune.

The former Oakland A’s player, 54, took to Twitter on Sunday, March 10, to accuse the ex-New York Yankees third baseman, 43, of cheating on the Grammy nominee, 49, with Jose’s ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, to whom he was married from 1996 to 1999.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” the Cuba native claimed. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone.”

Jose continued, “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s–t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want.”

The former Bash Brother proceeded to publicly tweet his personal phone number, writing, “@JLo if you want the truth about Alex Rodriguez call me.”

A source tells Us Weekly, “Jose doesn’t know what he’s talking about. His tweets aren’t true.”

Jose and Rodriguez have a long, combative history. In his 2008 book, Vindicated, Jose alleged that he “introduced Alex to a known supplier of steroids” and also claimed that A-Rod was interested in Jessica, now 46, in the late 1990s. A year after the book’s release, Rodriguez admitted to using steroids during the 2003 baseball season, when he won his first MVP Award. He used performance-enhancing drugs again years later and received a 162-game suspension, keeping him off the field for the entire 2014 season.

“I’ll say this: That year off I just had to f–king change and stop being a jerk,” the Sunday Night Baseball analyst admitted during an August 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter while reflecting upon his scandalous past.

Jose’s Twitter allegation came one day after Rodriguez and Lopez announced their engagement. The couple, who started dating in February 2017, shared a photo on their Instagram accounts of the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s estimated $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring, with the former athlete writing, “She said yes.”

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Anthony. Rodriguez, meanwhile, shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for the Cansecos, Rodriguez and Lopez for comment.

