Love after heartbreak! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez both had a series of high-profile relationships before they found love with each other.

The “I’m Real” songstress, for her part, has been married three times. She wed producer Ojani Noa in February 1997, but the pair called it quits after only 11 months of marriage. Following a two-year relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lopez and dancer Cris Judd tied the knot. The former spouses pulled the plug on their marriage after less than a year in June 2002 and their divorce was finalized in 2003.

“I can’t give you the answer as to why her relationships don’t work. I think that it’s that it is work. It’s whether you want to work on it or not,” Judd told Us in 2014 about the split. “Everyone has baggage and problems. It’s whether you want to deal with those problems.”

Following her engagement to Ben Affleck, Lopez married Marc Anthony. The twosome, who exchanged vows in June 2004, welcomed twins Max and Emme in February 2008. They announced their split in July 2011. “When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness,” the actress told W magazine in April 2016. “It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away.”

Months after her third divorce, Lopez started seeing backup dancer Beau “Casper” Smart. They ended their on-off relationship in 2016.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, married Cynthia Scurtis in 2002. The duo, who share daughters Natasha and Ella, called it quits in July 2008 after Scurtis accused Rodriguez of being unfaithful in court documents. While rumors surfaced that the athlete was seeing Madonna during his marriage, the pop star denied having a romantic relationship with him.

The former New York Yankees star went on to date Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, former WWE diva Torrie Wilson and 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki before settling down with Lopez.

Scroll through to relive Rodriguez and Lopez’s relationship timeline: