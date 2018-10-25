Dropping hints? Jennifer Lopez flashed a massive diamond ring at Game 2 of the World Series with Alex Rodriguez on Wednesday, October 24.

The couple sparked engaged speculation after Rodriguez, 43, posted a video of Lopez, 49, wearing the sparkler at Fenway Park.

“Jennifer, what’s the sign?! ⚾️#Game2,” the former MLB star wrote. In the clip, the singer does her best impression of a baseball signal while giving fans a glimpse at the rock.

“Quick learner,” Lopez quipped in the comments with a laughing face emoji.

After someone named Kimberly added “the sign I see is engagement” alongside three diamond emojis, Rodriguez did not confirm or deny that his girlfriend was wearing an engagement ring, but he did reply.

“Hi Kimberley!! Miss you guys,” the former New York Yankee responded.

Lopez was also spotted wearing the diamond ring in September. The duo yet to publicly comment on any engagement rumors.

Rodriguez and Lopez were first linked in March 2017. The Shades of Blue star called him her “twin soul” while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

“We’re like mirror images of each other,” she gushed. “You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.”

A source previously told Us that Rodriguez and Lopez “already act like they’re married.”

“They’ve been combining their finances,” the source noted in August. “They are very happy and have a great relationship. They’re committed to each other and their families, and that’s what matters most.”

