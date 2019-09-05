Jennifer Lopez‘s look is always on point — her hair, her glow, her outfits and now, her abs. It’s undeniable: the actress has never looked better. While some attribute her head-to-toe perfection to being in love (Lopez is dating former New York Yankee slugger Alex Rodriguez), it’s also clear that to sustain her svelte body — particularly her flat, chiseled abs — she is sticking to a superhealthy workout and diet plan.

The Grammy winner often shares #fitgoals images on Instagram that reveal her totally toned body (case in point: her washboard abs in a tiny black bikini pic on her 49th birthday). But she also kills it every time she is on the red carpet in supertight, skin-baring bodycon silhouettes.

We’ve rounded up the hottest pics that showcase her sculpted midsection as well as some of the secrets behind her amazing body.