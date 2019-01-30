If you had her abs! Jennifer Lopez posted an Instagram photo of her impressive six-pack on Tuesday, January 29 — and her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs both posted comments admiring her body!

Lopez is currently participating in a 10-day diet detox challenge where she forgoes all sugar and carbs. “Day 9 and feelin’… like I can’t wait for Day 10. 😅,” she captioned the pic, in which she wears a sports bra and yoga pants. She added the hashtags “10DayChallenge” and #NoSugarNoCarbs.”

Shortly after J.Lo showed her muscles, Diddy wrote “OMG 😍” under the photo — a comment some fans referred to as “thirsty.” Not to be outdone, A-Rod posted his own comment on his love’s post nearly three hours later: “Lucky me ❤️⚾✅,” the retired New York Yankees slugger wrote.

Diddy and J.Lo, both 49, dated from 1999 to 2001. In 2014, the mogul commented on his ex’s curvy booty in an interview. “I mean, it’s great. It’s a work of art,” he told Access Hollywood Live of her famous butt. “It’s something that will go down in history, for real it will. But also her talent, her drive, her determination, she will never give up. She’s a great friend of mine, always will be my friend, and I mean that thing is just incredible, man.” The singer appreciated the rapper’s admiration. “It’s awesome!” she said in reaction to his comments. “Puffy — he’ll always be Puffy to me. We spent three years of our lives together, almost every single day… And as much as he roots for me, and as proud as he is of me and of the time we had together, I am just as proud to see what he’s done.”

The Second Act star began dating Rodriguez, 43, in 2017. He is also participating in the 10-Day Challenge — which was made made popular by Dr. Mark Hyman’s book 10-Day Detox Diet — with her.

Though Lopez has always been fit, she appears to be in the best shape of her life right now. In fact, when Us asked the star last month if she could bounce quarters off her abs, she responded, “On some days, yes!” She is also famously dedicated to both a healthy diet and her workouts, which include HIIT circuits.

She and her beau frequently share gym sessions. In 2017, Rodriguez gushed to Us over J.Lo’s impressive fitness level. “Jennifer is an incredible athlete,” he said. “We work out together.”

