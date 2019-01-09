Hot Celebs Over 40 in Swimsuits

Celebrities don’t mess when it comes to beach bodies! And age has very little impact on the amazing abs and toned physiques of these stars over 40.

A-lister actresses and singers like Gabrielle Union, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez set the bar high. And others including reality star Bethenny Frankel and TV host Kelly Ripa keep raising it further with six-pack abs, muscular arms and strong, lean legs.

How do they get their banging bodies? Besides genetics, most are dedicated to their workouts — everything from Pilates to yoga to jogging to group classes like DanceBody and sessions with personal trainers keep these ladies fit. And, of course, there are the strict diets some follow, including intermittent fasting, vegan-based eating and more. Scroll through to see the amazing bikini bodies of celebs in their fourth decade — and get your own nutrition and fitness tips!