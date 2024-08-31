Jason Duggar is the next Duggar sibling off the market, having proposed to girlfriend Maddie on August 24.

“On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!” Maddie gushed via Instagram nearly one week later on Friday, August 30. “Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully.”

Maddie added a “spring 2025” hashtag to her post, seemingly teasing a wedding date.

Jason, one of the middle sons of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, commented, “She said yes!”

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2024: See Which Stars Got Engaged This Year Many stars are taking their relationships to the next level in 2024 by getting engaged. Less than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was dating fellow Bachelor Nation personality Christina Mandrell, he proposed. “I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and […]

Jason’s older sisters Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar were among the first of his siblings to “like” the post. Cousin Amy Duggar King also sent her well wishes, commenting, “Congratulations Jason!”

Jason, 24, popped the question on a beach, setting up a candle-filled setting underneath a heart-shaped display of red roses.

Jason’s proposal comes three months after he debuted their courtship. Taking to Instagram in May, the Counting On alum uploaded a slideshow of pics of the pair holding hands on the beach in matching white outfits.

Jason and Maddie later celebrated the Fourth of July together, one month before she was his date to sister Jana Duggar’s wedding to now-husband Stephen Wissman.

Related: Duggar Family's Courtship Beginnings: How Each Couple Met The Duggar family has been captivating viewers with their unique courtship process since 2008 — and have kept the tradition going strong ever since. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar share 19 children: sons Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, Justin and Jackson, and daughters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie. […]

“Congratulations Jana & Stephen,” Jason wrote via Instagram on August 24. “We are so excited for you guys!!”

While Jason and Maddie’s whirlwind courtship has been relatively private, their proposal photographer can tell it’s the real deal.

“These two seriously have the sweetest relationship I’ve ever seen. Jase is the most intentional, kind human and Maddie matches that energy perfectly,” photographer Kayla Johnson gushed via Instagram on Friday. “She truly is the most beautiful ball of light in any room. I couldn’t imagine a cuter duo, and I cannot wait to see them officially become one!!”

She concluded, “What a joy it is to watch God do something beautiful between two people.”

Jason will be the 13th Duggar sibling to get married, just behind Jana, 34, who was initially concerned about being one of the last single ones in the family.

“I’m just like, ‘What is it? Is it me? Do I have a problem?’” Jana told People earlier this month. “I know I’ve prayed for this for years and years and definitely been like, ‘What’s the matter? Why can’t I just [meet someone?]’ All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s. By far, I am the oldest. So it has been disheartening at times.”

Jana now lives in Nebraska with husband Wissman, 31.