Celebrity News

Celebrity Engagements of 2024: See Which Stars Got Engaged This Year

By
3
Many stars are taking their relationships to the next level in 2024 by getting engaged.

Less than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was dating fellow Bachelor Nation personality Christina Mandrell, he proposed.

“I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and then I got to spend time with you and got to spend time with Blakely … and introduce you to my family,” Bowers said during The Golden Wedding on January 4, referring to Mandrell’s daughter from a previous relationship. “For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically. And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

While Bowers popped the question on the same day as Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s wedding to Theresa Nist, the bride and groom approved of his plans in advance.

Keep scrolling to see which other stars got engaged in 2024:

