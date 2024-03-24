Bachelor Nation’s Chris Conran and Alana Milne are engaged after more than two years of dating.

“My dream girl said yes to forever ❤️,” Conran, 31, captioned photos of the proposal via Instagram on Sunday, March 24. Pics reveal that Conran got down on one knee by the waterfront while surrounded by a romantic setup of candles and rose petals.

Conran and Milne first drew attention on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise for being at the center of some of the most intense drama of the season.

Conran, who had been eliminated in week 1 of Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, was introduced to the beach in episode 4.

The landscape design salesman had met the former expat and Jessenia Cruz previous to the start of filming in June 2021. Although Conran and Cruz quickly coupled up, Milne’s surprise entrance during episode 7 threw a wrench in their relationship.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

Cruz was open about her feelings over the other woman joining the beach, saying: “I’m not happy that Alana’s here. She’s also interested in Chris. She kinda threw herself at him in San Deigo, which wasn’t a good look, I feel.”

Conran proceeded to kiss Milne openly in front of Cruz, which led to many of their costars calling out his behavior as disgraceful. Several of the contestants confronted Conran on his actions and he decided to leave the show. Milne also left the same night.

The couple continued to date off camera. They confirmed their relationship after the season 7 finale in October 2021, with Milne posting a picture of her and Conran kissing via Instagram Stories. “Paradise is wherever I’m with you,” she wrote. A few days later she shared a cute pic of the duo cozied up at a restaurant with the caption, “Love you a brunch 🤍.”

Conran, for his part, shared a post on his Instagram in November 2021 in which he revealed that he and Milne had moved in together. “I’ve been busy chasing clout and haven’t had time to post,” he wrote at the time. “But life update: Girlfriend and I live together, I still hate taking photos, there’s kitchen competition. Life is good, loving you is better ❤️.”

Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

The Canada native moved in with Conran in Salt Lake City, Utah — the former season 16 Bachelorette contestant’s hometown. The couple also traveled together to Thailand on vacation in March.

Three months later, the twosome celebrated their first anniversary together in July. Milne posted a series of pics on her Instagram of the lovebirds sharing a romantic get-away, including some steamy pics of the couple celebrating in their hotel. “1 year of love 🫶🏻 happy anniversary @chrisconran,” Milne captioned her post. “Thank you for making today and every day so special 🤍.”

Conran also shared an Instagram post in honor of their one-year anniversary, writing, “One year in the books ❤️ she deserves all the credit for dealing with me all this time. You make every single moment amazing.”

He continued, “Cheers to my longest relationship ever, love you @alanaamilne 😘.”