Some Bachelor Nation splits hit harder than others.

As discussed on the latest episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are the latest Bachelor Nation couple to call it quits. The duo met and fell in love while filming season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019.

“Cassie and Colton have a great friendship, but that’s what it was for most of their relationship,” a source told Us. “They just made good partners and really great friends. Friends around Colton and Cassie knew this was coming for a while, they were pretty much just roommates toward the end.”

The twosome vowed to stay friends in their respective statements about their split.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others [sic] lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Randolph wrote on May 29.

Underwood added, “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Underwood and Randolph sparked split speculation last month through their social media activity — or lack thereof. While fans thought there might be trouble in paradise for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen for the same reason, the season 14 Bachelorette later put the rumors to rest.

“According to social media, @gy_yrigoyen and I broke up because he was gone fishing over the weekend,” Kufrin wrote alongside a cuddly video with her fiancé on May 31 via her Instagram Story.

Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 16 years of marriage in December 2019.

For more on Underwood and Randolph's split — and ideas for who they should date next — listen to Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast. Or scroll through for a complete list of the current Bachelor Nation couples: