Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 22

Trista Sutter on Why ‘The Bachelorette’ Has More Success Stories Than ‘The Bachelor’

Numbers don’t lie! Trista Sutter joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to discuss why The Bachelorette has more success stories than The Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Read article

I am on a text chain with the rest of the Bachelorettes and we’ve often talked about this — women do it better,” the 47-year-old reality TV personality quipped on the Tuesday, July 28, episode of the podcast. “But I do feel like there is some something behind casting. And, you know, like Brad Womack, how he didn’t ask DeAnna [Pappas] or Jenni [Croft] to be his wife at the end of his show? I think it’s because you know, there weren’t the right people. The same thing happened with like, Jen Schefft. And I think that sometimes people get caught up in the lust factor.”

Fans first met Trista when she competed for Alex Michel’s heart on season 1 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2002.

‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“I got caught up with Alex in the fact that he was a great guy on paper for me like he had gone to Stanford and Harvard and I was looking for someone well-traveled and a family guy and I felt like he checked all those boxes,” she explained. “I mean, we had good chemistry, but I looking back I just don’t know that it would have worked out I think we’re two very different people and after his family reacted, like, they called me some names. … Yeah, it wouldn’t have I don’t think it would have been the most healthy relationship.”

Trista Sutter Why The Bachelorette Has More Success Than The Bachelor
Ryan Sutter and Trista Sutter of ‘ The Bachelorette’ prior to their wedding in 2003. Steinberg/BEI/Shutterstock

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that there is definitely a “bit of luck” involved when it comes to finding success on the show.

“If casting has great guys for the girls and then great girls for the guys, I think there’s a lot to that, you know, and whether or not there’s going to be somebody compatible to the lead,” she said.

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Trista married husband Ryan Sutter in 2003 after they met and fell in love on season 1 of The Bachelorette.

“I decided going in that I needed to give myself wholeheartedly to the experience in order for it to work,” she recalled to Us. “I still believe that for anybody who’s the lead, if a person is not willing to be vulnerable and willing to express themselves and be truly themselves without fear of criticism or skepticism or whatever, I don’t think it’ll work out. That’s just my experience.”

While there are six Bachelorette leads that are still with their winner, Sean Lowe is the only Bachelor who married the woman he proposed to on the show, Catherine Giudici. Several Bachelors, however, including Jason Mesnick, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Peter Weber, have found love with one of their contestants after proposing to someone else during their respective finale.

“I’ve been there when they tell you no, but I haven’t been there, like, they went a step further and were engaged and were ready for their future and thought they’d found The One and then all of a sudden the rugs worked out from under them,” she said, citing Jason’s decision to dump Melissa Rycroft for runner-up Molly Malaney during season 13 of The Bachelor as an example. “Oh my gosh, those are really hard to watch. But just like Jason and Molly, I mean, they’re a perfect example. Jason knew that something wasn’t right. Like he could not stop talking or thinking about Molly. … I feel like it’s all about following your gut. And if it doesn’t feel right, then you need to speak up.”

For more from Trista — including why Clare Crawley’s season may be reminiscent of early Bachelor days — listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 21

Michelle Money: It Took ‘So Much Therapy’ to Move Past ‘The Bachelor’
Michelle Money has come a long way since she was dubbed the “villain” of Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor — but the season 15 alum isn’t afraid to admit she misses that version of herself. Brad...
Flip podcast card

Episode 20

Matt James Wasn't Tyler C.'s Only Friend Set to Compete for Clare's Heart
Matt James wasn’t the only member of the quarantine crew who was set to look for love with Clare Crawley before The Bachelorette was forced to pause production. Still Happening! ‘The Bachelorette’ Season...
Flip podcast card

Episode 19

'Bachelor' OG Amanda Marsh Reveals She's Engaged, Alex Michel Is Married
Chris Harrison may not know Alex Michel’s current status, but his ex Amanda Marsh does! The Bachelor season 1 winner gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on our “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. ‘The...
Flip podcast card

Episode 18

Jordan Rodgers Says JoJo Fletcher Should Have Picked Chase Over Robby
Jordan Rodgers may have won over JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette, but he recently revealed he was worried about her connections with Chase McNary and Luke Pell. JoJo Fletcher’s Season 12 of ‘The...
Flip podcast card

Episode 17

DeAnna Pappas Still Can’t Believe Brad Didn't Pick Anyone on ‘The Bachelor’
It’s been more than a decade since Brad Womack infamously dumped both of his finalists during the season 11 finale of The Bachelor, but co-runner-up DeAnna Pappas still can’t believe he sent her and Jenni Croft packing. 15...
Flip podcast card