Trista Sutter Why The Bachelorette Has More Success Than The Bachelor

Numbers don’t lie! Trista Sutter joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to discuss why The Bachelorette has more success stories than The Bachelor.

“I am on a text chain with the rest of the Bachelorettes and we’ve often talked about this — women do it better,” the 47-year-old reality TV personality quipped on the Tuesday, July 28, episode of the podcast. “But I do feel like there is some something behind casting. And, you know, like Brad Womack, how he didn’t ask DeAnna [Pappas] or Jenni [Croft] to be his wife at the end of his show? I think it’s because you know, there weren’t the right people. The same thing happened with like, Jen Schefft. And I think that sometimes people get caught up in the lust factor.”

Fans first met Trista when she competed for Alex Michel’s heart on season 1 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2002.

“I got caught up with Alex in the fact that he was a great guy on paper for me like he had gone to Stanford and Harvard and I was looking for someone well-traveled and a family guy and I felt like he checked all those boxes,” she explained. “I mean, we had good chemistry, but I looking back I just don’t know that it would have worked out I think we’re two very different people and after his family reacted, like, they called me some names. … Yeah, it wouldn’t have I don’t think it would have been the most healthy relationship.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that there is definitely a “bit of luck” involved when it comes to finding success on the show.

“If casting has great guys for the girls and then great girls for the guys, I think there’s a lot to that, you know, and whether or not there’s going to be somebody compatible to the lead,” she said.

Trista married husband Ryan Sutter in 2003 after they met and fell in love on season 1 of The Bachelorette.

“I decided going in that I needed to give myself wholeheartedly to the experience in order for it to work,” she recalled to Us. “I still believe that for anybody who’s the lead, if a person is not willing to be vulnerable and willing to express themselves and be truly themselves without fear of criticism or skepticism or whatever, I don’t think it’ll work out. That’s just my experience.”

While there are six Bachelorette leads that are still with their winner, Sean Lowe is the only Bachelor who married the woman he proposed to on the show, Catherine Giudici. Several Bachelors, however, including Jason Mesnick, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Peter Weber, have found love with one of their contestants after proposing to someone else during their respective finale.

“I’ve been there when they tell you no, but I haven’t been there, like, they went a step further and were engaged and were ready for their future and thought they’d found The One and then all of a sudden the rugs worked out from under them,” she said, citing Jason’s decision to dump Melissa Rycroft for runner-up Molly Malaney during season 13 of The Bachelor as an example. “Oh my gosh, those are really hard to watch. But just like Jason and Molly, I mean, they’re a perfect example. Jason knew that something wasn’t right. Like he could not stop talking or thinking about Molly. … I feel like it’s all about following your gut. And if it doesn’t feel right, then you need to speak up.”

