Sean Lowe’s Season 17 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

In January 2013, ABC declared nice guys “finish first” as Sean Lowe’s journey to find love began.

Sean became a fan-favorite during Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. And while season 17 of The Bachelor had its fair share of drama — ahem, Tierra LiCausi — the Texas native ultimately proposed to Catherine Giudici during the finale … but not before he had to send runner-up Lindsay Yenter packing.

“I didn’t see our relationship coming. … You blow me away, you really do,” Sean told Lindsay. “I want to give you my heart, but my heart is leading me somewhere else.”

He subsequently proposed to Catherine.

“I miss you every time we have to say goodbye,” Sean said before he got down on one knee. “I don’t want to say goodbye anymore. Catherine, I want to spend the rest of my life telling you that I love you.”

Sean and Catherine wed live on ABC on January 26, 2014.

In June 2020, ABC aired a condensed version of Sean’s season in one-night as an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! The installment of the dating show, hosted by Chris Harrison, came after production on season 16 of The Bachelorette was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The day before the special aired, Catherine reflected on her decision to go on the series via Instagram.

“When I was originally cast, I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color,” she wrote. “I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino. I counted myself out to be his fiancée because of what I assumed Sean liked. I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more. I became present with the process and as he started noticing me for who I really was, I allowed this experience to open myself up to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for all that I was.”

She continued: “I ended up getting to represent a mixed race community, I found Christ (I LOVE my testimony!) and marrying the most amazing man I’ve ever known. I’d say doing this show was one of the best things that ever happened to me. ❤️

(Don’t count yourself out. You are destined to do bigger things than just check a box.)”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! will air Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET for 10 weeks.

Scroll through for an update on the most memorable contestants from Sean’s season: