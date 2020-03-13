Put the roses back in water. Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette will not begin filming as scheduled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” Warner Bros. Television Group told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, March 13. “There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority.”

The statement concluded: “During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Filming for season 16 of The Bachelorette was set to begin on Friday night. A source tells Us exclusively that there are no plans to cancel the season entirely. Rather, the move will only delay production.

The announcement comes amid growing cautiousness over the illness. Elsewhere in the realm of Disney — which owns the reality show’s network, ABC — the company closed its theme parks, postponed the release of several films and halted production on its live-action movies.

Crawley, 38, was announced as the Bachelorette during the March 2 episode of Good Morning America. She will be the oldest woman to ever take on the leading role. Her cast of men was revealed earlier this week.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum appeared on the Tuesday, March 10, finale of The Bachelor to tease her season. “I never will give up [on true love],” she told host Chris Harrison. “To me, even more so as I developed more self-esteem, more self-worth, even more so I’m deserving of it, as everybody is.”

Season 16 was set to premiere on Monday, May 18. It is unclear how changes in the production schedule will affect the release date.

Crawley previously finished as runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor and later starred on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise as well as The Bachelor Winter Games.