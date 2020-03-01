Clare Crawley has been a fan favorite with Bachelor Nation since she made her debut on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014.

The Sacramento, California, native, 38, surprised viewers when she snuck out of the hotel room she was sharing with the other contestants to pay the soccer star a surprise visit in the middle of the night. The pair got hot and heavy in the ocean but next day at the cocktail ceremony, Galavis told Claire that he regretted what they did, calling it a mistake and saying he didn’t want his daughter to see what happened between them. His words made her cry.

The hairstylist ended the season as the runner-up and let Galavis have it after he dumped her, telling him, “I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Crawley then looked for love again on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2. In a memorable scene from her first appearance, she sobbed to a producer after a run-in with AshLee Frazier about Galavis. The moment was edited to look like she was pouring her heart out to a raccoon, and Crawley, being a good sport about it, later pretended to talk to other animals on the next season of BiP.

She returned to the franchise for 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games, where she was involved in a love triange with Bachelorette Germany’s Christian Rauch and Benoit Beausejour-Savard, who appeared on The Bachelorette in Canada.

After she returned home alone, Crawley and Beausejour-Savard rekindled their romance via text, leading him to propose to her two months later in front of the studio audience during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All! episode. But the pair split two months later, in April 2018.

“There are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance,” they said in a statement at the time. “We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.)”

