It’s over — again. Bachelor Winter Games‘ Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard have split after a brief engagement. The pair announced the news in a joint statement on Thursday, April 5.

The reality stars both shared the same photo of their feet on their personal Instagram accounts. “We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera. We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship,” the message began.

“We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work. I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.),” they continued. “Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world. Clare & Benoît.”

Crawley and Beausejour-Savard initially hit it off during the ABC series, which debuted in February. Although Crawley would later reveal that she didn’t have strong feelings for him, they would reconnect after they both left the show. Beausejour-Savard popped the question during the February 22 episode of The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All.

“Keeping a soft heart in the tough world of dating isn’t easy (especially when the world is watching and judging) but to stay open and vulnerable to opportunities can lead to beautiful things!” Crawley captioned a pic of the newly engaged couple and host Chris Harrison at the time. “Thank you all for the support and love from everyone that has been a part of my journey full of twists & turns, that led me to this perfect moment with the most incredible man!! Xoxo.”

Beausejour-Savard wrote in the comments section: “After reading that, am I allowed to propose a second time to you?”

