When it comes to recapping the latest ongoings in Bachelor Nation, don’t count on Sean Lowe to be a reliable source. The former Bachelor lead surprisingly admitted that he no longer watches the ABC franchise.

Lowe, 35, rose to fame after starring in the 17th season of The Bachelor in 2013. He scored the part following his run on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, where he ultimately ended the competition in third place.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, he opened up about why he has abstained from watching The Bachelor after he concluded his season, where he found love with wife Catherine Giudici.

“Catherine does [watch it], I don’t really anymore. It’s like, I’m an old man now,” Lowe recently told Us. “Catherine will be watching The Bachelorette and I’ll be upstairs watching something lame. Like, I just got done watching the Ken Burns Roosevelt documentary!”

Lowe then noted that Giudici, 33, “makes fun of me all the time, but I like being a boring dad, I’m fine with it.”

Lowe put his celebrity to good use after exiting The Bachelor. He is currently partnering with Northwestern Mutual’s Foundation to benefit its Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer event. In a recent Instagram post, he regarded it as “such an amazing event” for “highlighting the need to support childhood cancer.”

Lowe wed Giudici in a televised ceremony, which was officiated by franchise host Chris Harrison, on January 2014. The longtime loves are parents of Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 13 months. They announced in June that they are expecting their third child.

Since meeting and falling in love on the ABC series, Lowe and Giudici have become one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples. They are also frequently regarded as a franchise success story.

“Everything turned out extremely well,” Lowe explained to Us. “Sometimes we have to stop and ask each other, ‘Wait … did we really meet on The Bachelor?’ Because it just doesn’t seem like that’s something either of us would have done! We lead a fairly ordinary life now, so it’s going to be fun to tell our kids one day, ‘This is how we met, believe it or not!’ It’s very crazy.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

