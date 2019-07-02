Bachelor Nation Has Opinions on Who Hannah B. Should Pick

The heart wants what it wants — but that doesn’t mean the world doesn’t have opinions!

Nick Viall, Amanda Stanton and several other members of Bachelor Nation have weighed in on Hannah Brown’s final four: Luke Parker, Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron. While the general consensus is disbelief that Luke made it to hometown dates, there is also a lot of concern about Jed after his ex-girlfriend spoke out.

Country singer Haley Stevens claimed to Us Weekly that she was in a committed relationship with Jed for four months until he left to film the ABC series.

“As a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show,” Haley told Us last month. “You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

Jed, for his part, has yet to publicly comment on the allegations that he had a girlfriend before he joined the show. He did, however, acknowledge that he was “clueless” when he signed up for the dating competition.

“I was open to the idea because I love love. I do,” Jed told Hannah on the June 3 episode. “But my first thought was, you know, ‘This is a huge platform.’ I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset.”

After Haley’s initial allegations made headlines, Reality Steve claimed that another woman came forward and told him she was also seeing Jed during his relationship with Haley.

“I’ve seen the text messages. They are clear as day as to what happened, and I’ve spoken to her numerous times myself. I believe her story. She shared a lot,” Steve told Us. “She had no idea about Haley or the show. Jed never brought either of those things up.”

Other stars — even Hannah’s own parents! — are upset that Mike Johnson was eliminated during the Monday, July 1, episode.

Hannah’s journey to find love continues on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. For now, scroll through to find out who Bachelor Nation is rooting for to win: