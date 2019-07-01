Jed Wyatt, a frontrunner on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, has a past that keeps coming back to haunt him. Early on into season 15, the Nashville-based singer, 25, opened up to Brown and admitted that he joined the show in order to further his music career.

“When I signed up for the show, I was so clueless. I was open to the idea because I love love. I do,” he told Brown on the June 3 episode. “But my first thought was, you know, ‘This is a huge platform.’ I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset.”

He then revealed that after meeting Brown, that all changed. “I want to be with you. Now that I see who you are, that’s all I want,” he said, and the former pageant queen appreciated his honesty. But was it really honesty?

A few weeks later, Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens spoke out about her past with him; she claimed, in an interview with Us Weekly, that the two were together for four months and were in a serious and committed relationship. She knew he was heading on the show, but believed it was strictly to for his career.

“As a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show,” the Sweet Leah singer shared with Us. “You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

However, she then watched the show – and never heard from Wyatt when he returned from filming … until she ran into him at a CMA Fest.

For more on Wyatt’s story, scroll through the gallery below.